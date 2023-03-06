CI Investments Inc. Buys 324 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 981.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.31.

Allstate Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $128.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $111.85 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -66.92%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.