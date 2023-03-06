CI Investments Inc. Acquires 282 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1,007.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth about $507,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 15.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 19.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $194.11 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $194.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 536 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $97,546.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,200,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,925 shares of company stock worth $5,011,431 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.