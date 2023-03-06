CI Investments Inc. Acquires 733 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1,004.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Realty Income by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $64.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.29. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2545 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 214.79%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.