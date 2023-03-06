CI Investments Inc. Has $50,000 Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 970.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 49.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 196,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 67,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $60.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

