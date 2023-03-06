TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Position Raised by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 977.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 78.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Shares of TEL opened at $130.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $138.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

