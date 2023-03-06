CI Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $815,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 505,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $759,224,000 after buying an additional 48,865 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,404,000 after acquiring an additional 391,713 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 381,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $498,246,000 after acquiring an additional 26,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 228,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,652,000 after acquiring an additional 26,906 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,760.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,871.00.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,413 shares of company stock valued at $13,794,368. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMG stock opened at $1,510.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,536.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,544.98. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,754.56. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

