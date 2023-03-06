CI Investments Inc. Grows Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1,035.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,416 over the last 90 days. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.50.

Shares of MAR opened at $173.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.53 and a 200-day moving average of $158.22. The company has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

