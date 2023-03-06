CI Investments Inc. Buys 74 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 925.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $838.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $825.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $789.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $873.94. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

