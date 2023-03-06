CI Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.2 %

ALNY stock opened at $202.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $242.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.