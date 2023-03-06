CI Investments Inc. Buys 112 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $266.00 to $334.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $355.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.22. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.14%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.