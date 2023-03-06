Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stake Increased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $70.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $127.37.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $228,807.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $228,807.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,890 shares of company stock worth $3,184,772 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

