J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.4 %

JBHT opened at $186.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.83. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

