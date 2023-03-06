Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,475 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $10,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FWRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Forward Air from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $107.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.13. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $84.04 and a 1 year high of $117.57.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $481.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.18 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forward Air

In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $302,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,891. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker acquired 4,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.97 per share, with a total value of $407,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,235.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $302,061.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $753,135. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

