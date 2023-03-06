Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $88.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $92.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $580,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,636.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $580,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,315,636.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $77,142.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,666.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,090 shares of company stock worth $10,409,076. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.90.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

