BlackRock Inc. Has $723.59 Million Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,439,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,668 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.70% of HF Sinclair worth $723,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $53.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $66.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.08.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,594.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DINO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen raised their target price on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Cowen cut HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

See Also

