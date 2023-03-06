BlackRock Inc. Sells 298,603 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,573,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 298,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Black Hills worth $716,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 39.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Black Hills by 3.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,177,000 after acquiring an additional 98,568 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 176.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 74,795 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Black Hills by 2.1% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKH. Sidoti cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of BKH opened at $62.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $59.08 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.49.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). Black Hills had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.66%.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

