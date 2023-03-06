Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Stake Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,932,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 274,684 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.28% of Voya Financial worth $721,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 73.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 41.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 18.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $226,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Voya Financial from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Voya Financial Price Performance

NYSE:VOYA opened at $75.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Voya Financial news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $263,949.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Voya Financial news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $263,949.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,070.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,926 shares of company stock worth $13,606,926. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

