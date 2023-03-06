BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,412,497 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.42% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $715,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,908,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,789,000 after acquiring an additional 26,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,711,000 after acquiring an additional 29,322 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after acquiring an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,218,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 237.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 728,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,310,000 after acquiring an additional 512,856 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFR. StockNews.com cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $132.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.67 and a twelve month high of $160.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Further Reading

