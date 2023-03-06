Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Position Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,690,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285,053 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.53% of Pinterest worth $715,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 632.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,229,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,784,000 after buying an additional 8,833,290 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 9,818,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718,191 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,285,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,825,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,932 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $26.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $3,474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $109,785.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 436,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,061,936.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $3,474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,103,023 shares of company stock worth $27,128,365 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.