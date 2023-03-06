BlackRock Inc. Has $714.91 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,921,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,401,800 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $714,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 48.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 303,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after buying an additional 99,175 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 91,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 206.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 40,819 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 39.8% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $39.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.09. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.99%.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

