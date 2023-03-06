Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,039,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Lumen Technologies worth $706,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 489.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $3.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $12.54.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LUMN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

