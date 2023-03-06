BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,843,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121,205 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 17.74% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $703,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,394.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 151,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,068.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 134,250 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at $12,009,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1,386.1% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 133,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after acquiring an additional 124,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,183,000 after acquiring an additional 109,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,262,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIT opened at $144.35 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $149.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.84 and a 200 day moving average of $122.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.44 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 7.32%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

