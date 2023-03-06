BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,591,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Henry Schein worth $696,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after buying an additional 51,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,302.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $78.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.11. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

