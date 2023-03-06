BlackRock Inc. Buys 14,227 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,060,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.30% of Lamb Weston worth $701,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,606,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,750,000 after purchasing an additional 30,592 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,163,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,583 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,089,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,758,000 after purchasing an additional 66,356 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $101.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $102.77.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LW. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $639,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Articles

