BlackRock Inc. Sells 235,790 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,870,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 235,790 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.76% of Texas Roadhouse worth $686,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $836,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $684,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $928,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,211,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXRH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $103.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,666 shares of company stock valued at $669,811 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.