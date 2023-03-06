BlackRock Inc. Buys 710,454 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,874,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 710,454 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.66% of Genpact worth $694,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the third quarter worth $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 25.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Genpact by 148.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 336.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE G opened at $47.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genpact news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,624,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,881.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Genpact news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,624,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,881.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $2,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,281.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,725 shares of company stock worth $12,356,757 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

