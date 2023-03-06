BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,864,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,416 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.23% of Rogers worth $692,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Rogers by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Rogers by 5,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers stock opened at $157.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.98. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $98.45 and a 52-week high of $274.51.

ROG has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Rogers from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

In other news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $154,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

