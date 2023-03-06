BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,383,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,283 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $689,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,790.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

FR opened at $54.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.77. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.97.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.