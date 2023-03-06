BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,371,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 326,796 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.19% of Teleflex worth $679,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 9,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Teleflex by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $239.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $356.72.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.71%.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

