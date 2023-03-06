BlackRock Inc. Has $682.69 Million Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,617,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,039,938 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Old Republic International worth $682,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 58.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 31.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORI. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Shares of ORI opened at $25.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $26.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

About Old Republic International

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.