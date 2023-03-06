BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,693,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371,212 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.88% of United Bankshares worth $668,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in United Bankshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBSI opened at $40.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average of $39.79.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $338.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

