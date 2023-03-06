BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,695,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of MGM Resorts International worth $674,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 19.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,424,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,373 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 317,622 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,295,000 after purchasing an additional 67,704 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 6.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,525,000 after purchasing an additional 92,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 11.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,367,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 301,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 301,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 362,870 shares of company stock worth $15,248,070 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM opened at $45.91 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.05.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.29. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

