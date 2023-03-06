BlackRock Inc. Has $684.28 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,855,107 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 414,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.23% of Seagate Technology worth $684,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,397 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

STX stock opened at $64.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.51. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $104.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STX. UBS Group increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

See Also

