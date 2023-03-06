BlackRock Inc. Acquires 933,250 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 933,250 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.36% of Ciena worth $680,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Ciena by 347.7% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 38,797 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 30.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 140,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter worth approximately $34,636,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 18.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIEN stock opened at $49.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $49,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,387.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $49,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,387.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $174,535.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,377,306.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,737,648. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.06.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

