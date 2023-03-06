BlackRock Inc. Sells 105,496 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,123,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,496 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.41% of CarMax worth $668,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in CarMax during the second quarter worth $130,463,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 29.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after buying an additional 805,438 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 31.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,495,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,752,000 after buying an additional 591,462 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,389,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,017,000 after buying an additional 455,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 37.9% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,446,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,529,000 after buying an additional 397,891 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash bought 8,220 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NYSE:KMX opened at $70.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.55 and its 200-day moving average is $70.79. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $106.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

