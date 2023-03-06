BlackRock Inc. Buys 5,870,164 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,870,164 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $665,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 9,280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $41.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.72. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The company had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,087,127.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,961,955.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,087,127.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,961,955.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,150,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,120,402.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,985. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.