BlackRock Inc. Has $661.62 Million Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,911,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 799,886 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.87% of Iridium Communications worth $661,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRDM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In other news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 4,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $283,174.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,193,269.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $167,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,531,537.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 4,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $283,174.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,193,269.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,877 shares of company stock valued at $11,302,704. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $62.57 on Monday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $65.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 893.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average of $51.96.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IRDM. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.