BlackRock Inc. Has $654.84 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,873,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.98% of Liberty Broadband worth $654,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $87.11 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $68.67 and a 12-month high of $142.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.96.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.74 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 128.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

