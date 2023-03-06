BlackRock Inc. Purchases 19,447 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,937,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.81% of Lamar Advertising worth $654,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 30,944.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3,306.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 152,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 147,744 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 26.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,607,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,674,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $106.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.16. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $119.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

