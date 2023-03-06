BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,233,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 629,537 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Qorvo worth $653,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Qorvo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Qorvo by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock opened at $102.70 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $133.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.57.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

