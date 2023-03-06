Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,199,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163,043 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.71% of Li Auto worth $648,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Li Auto by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Li Auto by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price objective on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CLSA lowered their price target on Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.04.

NASDAQ LI opened at $25.10 on Monday. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

