BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,656,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.66% of Lincoln National worth $643,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Lincoln National by 294.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 39.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 704.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $31.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.16.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -13.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lincoln National to $33.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.