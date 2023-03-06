BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,384,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779,486 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of Valley National Bancorp worth $641,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $11.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $518.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.56 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

