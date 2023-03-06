BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,717,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,003 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.69% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $640,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRC. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

SRC stock opened at $41.90 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.50.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 129.90%.

SRC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

