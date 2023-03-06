Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stock Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,882,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $637,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $76.42 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $80.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.96 and its 200-day moving average is $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 81.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price objective on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Wolfe Research raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.