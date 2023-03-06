Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,840,808 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 308,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.59% of Glacier Bancorp worth $630,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 9,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $46.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.32 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $253.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GBCI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Commercial, Home Equity, and Other Consumer. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

