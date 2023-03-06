Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 2,210 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Ashland by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Ashland by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ashland by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

ASH opened at $103.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.00. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.61 and its 200 day moving average is $104.68.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.58 million. Ashland had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 8.32%.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

