Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 906 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Clorox by 10,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Clorox by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX stock opened at $155.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.28 and a 200-day moving average of $144.15. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $160.59.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

