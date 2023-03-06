VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stake Trimmed by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SMH stock opened at $244.96 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $284.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.12 and a 200-day moving average of $214.80.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $2.401 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

