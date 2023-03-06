Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 1,469 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $52.41 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average is $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.